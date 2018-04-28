OUR endless winter is set to stretch into May, as the country braces for another blast of chilly weather.

Endless winter set to continue as blast of chilly weather on the way

Despite the welcome spells of spring sunshine over the past week, Met Éireann warned that long-suffering farmers and householders can expect temperatures colder than normal over the next week and even the risk of heavy ground frost, fog and thunder showers.

It is yet more bad news for the fodder crisis, with no sign of the prolonged dry spells and warmer temperatures essential to kick-start major grass growth. Met Éireann said temperatures over the coming days will be much colder than normal – sinking to zero overnight in many places this weekend.

“It will be a cool regime with temperatures well below normal,” a Met Éireann spokesperson said. “It will also be cold enough at night for some rural grass frost.

“There will be some sunny spells most days but there will be showers too. “Some of these could prove heavy with hail and even a risk of thunder.

“It will remain cool and changeable for the first half of next week.” The best weather will be tomorrow, with showers expected to die out tonight.

Tomorrow morning will be cool with spells of bright sunshine, but with potentially heavy showers arriving in the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will prove cool, again with spells of sunshine followed by showers.

