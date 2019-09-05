Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was smiling and taking selfies as his youngest son graduated from UCD.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was smiling and taking selfies as his youngest son graduated from UCD.

Enda Kenny's all smiles as son graduates from UCD

Naoise Kenny graduated from UCD with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Irish.

The 23-year-old, who won a minor All Ireland C hurling medal with Mayo, is the youngest of the former Taoiseach's children, along with siblings Ferdia and Naoise.

Mr Kenny and his wife Fionnuala were pictured at their son's graduation in the Newman Building in UCD.

Also at the graduation was MEP Mairead McGuinness who was pictured with husband Tom Duff and graduate daughter Aine Duff.

Aine graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Modern Languages, Spanish and Italian.

Read more here: Enda Kenny wins yacht race with Bear Gryrlls, beating Prince William and Kate Middleton

Online Editors