Enda Kenny wins yacht race with Bear Gryrlls, beating Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Mayo man helped beat off competition from celebrities and the upper echelons of UK society, including Prince Willian and his wife Kate.

Prince William's boat finished in joint third overall and Kate came last in the two-race event off the Isle of Wight yesterday.

A photograph published by Kensington Palace shows Mr Kenny on stage as Bear Grylls accepted the trophy form the royal couple – however the social media posts makes no mention of the ex-Taoiseach.

Eight boats took part in the race which raised money for charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Mr Kenny’s crew represented the Tusk organisation which supports wildlife conversation in Africa.

Each boat had a celebrity ambassador and captain on board, with others taking part including historian Dan Snow, England Women's footballer Fara Williams, comedian John Bishop, Olympic rower Helen Glover and CBBC presenter Katie Thistleton.

Young royals, George and Charlotte, joined their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton on a boat to watch the race, and were close by during the presentation ceremony.

After lifting the trophy, Grylls appeared to suggest that George had eaten an ant when he said: "And also Prince George, your first ant you ate today. And that is a great moment. Well done you."

The King's Cup is a tradition that stretches back to 1920 when King George V presented the trophy at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron,

The royals now hope the regatta will become an annual event. Spectators watched the race from a 800-seater grandstand.

