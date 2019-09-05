Enda Kenny pictured celebrating his son's graduation at UCD

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was smiling and taking selfies as his youngest son graduated from UCD.

Naoise Kenny graduated from UCD with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Irish on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who won a minor All Ireland C hurling medal with Mayo, is the youngest of the former Taoiseach's children, along with siblings Ferdia and Naoise.

Proud parents Enda and his wife Fionnuala were pictured at their son's graduation in the Newman Building in UCD.

(L-R) Enda Kenny, Tom Duff, Aine Duff, Fionnuala Kenny and Mairead McGuinness

MEP Mairead McGuinness was also there with her husband Tom Duff as they celebrated their daughter Aine's graduation.

Aine graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Modern Languages, Spanish and Italian.

Ms McGuinness shared photos of her daughter's milestone day on Twitter, saying: "Lovely day in @ucddublin at family graduation - lovely to meet the Kenny family, celebrating too! #familytime"

Online Editors