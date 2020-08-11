Employers will be paid €3,000 to take on apprentices

EMPLOYERS will be paid up to €3,000 for hiring and retaining apprentices under new plans to tackle the unemployment crisis caused by Covid-19.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced details of the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme, which will see the Government pay businesses and employers for taking on apprentices.

Under the plans, employers who participate in the scheme are entitled to claim a €3,000 incentive payment for each new apprentice registered between March and the end of the year. This will come in the form of an upfront payment of €2,000 to a participating employer with a further €1,000 paid after 12 months.

“Over 18,000 people are currently undertaking an apprenticeship across a wide range of occupations, from electrical, construction and engineering roles to healthcare, information technology and financial services,” Mr Harris said.

“Our ambition is to see that number grow, and the Government provided funding for this new incentive for employers in the July stimulus package.”

Mr Harris said he would encourage every employer to consider using the scheme. “It’s a win-win - help develop an apprentice’s potential while you develop your company,” he said.

The State’s unemployment rate stands at 16.7pc including those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, according to the most recent figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

Mr Harris was speaking ahead of the announcement of the winners of the Generation Apprenticeship competition, which challenges teams of apprentices to design and produce a 6ft, three-dimensional letter ‘A’ using the materials, equipment and/or tools of their industry.

Mr Harris added: “These winning teams demonstrate all that is good about apprenticeship and the key part it is going to play in Ireland’s recovery and our country’s future.

“It is a really exciting option for people of different ages, genders and backgrounds, career changers and school leavers, to forge brilliant careers for themselves.”

Online Editors