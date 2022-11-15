Employers warned of ‘significant’ reputation and brand damage if they fail to eliminate gender pay gaps

Companies with over 250 employees must report on their gender pay gap this year

EMPLOYERS face “significant reputational and brand damage” if they fail to eliminate their gender pay gaps, a new report warns today.

The Ibec document advises employers the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission can apply for a court order compelling them to produce a pay gap report if they fail to do so next month.

Its guidance report has been issued as employers will be obliged to report the difference in male and female workers’ pay for the first time under new legislation.

Organisations with over 250 employees are required to report this year.

Employers chose a “snapshot date” in June to record their pay gaps, and the deadline for producing reports is on the same day of the month in December.

Ireland’s gender pay gap is estimated to be 11.3pc according to the latest Eurostat figures, compared to an EU average of 13pc.

The gender pay gap is the difference in the average hourly wage of men and women across a workforce, regardless of their roles.

Ibec’s report, ‘Navigating the gender pay gap’, advises employers that failure to comply with a court order to produce a report would be a contempt of court.

It says employees may also complain directly to the Workplace Relations Commission.

The report says there are no mechanisms in place for financial penalties to be awarded against an employer who fails to follow through on actions to eliminate the pay gap.

“However, there is likely significant reputational and brand damage which may lead indirectly to financial implications,” it says.

The report asks employers to consider questions including whether there are differences in the remuneration packages of male and female staff in comparable roles. it advises them to base pay for jobs on the positions rather than an individual’s salary history.

It gives examples of “linguistic gender coding” that might be used in jobs ads.

The report says “aggressive, boast, challenging, dominate, ambitious and superior” are “masculine coded words”.

“Feminine coded words” listed include “collaborative, committed, trust, enthusiastic, inclusive, and loyal”.

The report says failure to address gender imbalance in the country’s workforce may put families at risk of poverty and stifle the country’s economic growth.

“Ireland is the latest country across Europe and the USA to introduce mandatory gender pay gap reporting, the aim of which is to address gender gaps in the workplace and barriers to the full socio-economic equality of women and girls,” it says.

The report says it is clear that despite women making up over half the world’s population, they are not fulfilling their potential in economic activity, growth and competitiveness, “with serious macroeconomic consequences”.

“In Europe, gender imbalance in the labour market is attributable for an estimated 10pc gross domestic product per capita loss, while in the UK, McKinsey calculated that increasing gender parity in labour market participation, hours worked, and sector mix of employment, could add £150bn in gross domestic product by 2025.

“Failure to actively address this situation will increase the gender balance issues in business, deprive business of the financial, innovation and problem solving benefits of diverse teams, cost the exchequer in terms of benefits payments and lost tax revenue, put families at risk of poverty and lead to stifling of Ireland’s long-term economic competitiveness and growth.”

It says effectively addressing the gender pay gap will contribute to addressing gender imbalance.

The report notes that the gender pay gap does not indicate discrimination or bias, or even an absence of equal pay for equal value work.

It says it does report a gender representation gap.

The report says it will capture whether women are equally represented across an organisation.

“So for example if women hold more of the lower paid jobs in the organisation than men, the gender pay gap is usually bigger,” it says.

It notes that Children and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said that women face far greater obstacles than men when it comes to participating in the labour market.

He said persisting gender stereotypes, a “glass ceiling” preventing women from attaining senior positions, and the fact women take on a much larger share of family caring responsibilities and unpaid work in the home, contribute to a significant pay disparity between women and men.