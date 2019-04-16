Employers are being urged to give jobs to members of the Reserve Defence Force and harness the skills and training acquired by them during their military service.

Employers urged to hire members of Reserve Defence Forces and harness their military service skills

An employers' information booklet was launched today to highlight the benefits that can be gained by bosses from having a member of the RDF working for their companies.

The aim of the booklet is to build on the relationship that already exists between the military authorities and employers who facilitate employees to take part in in RDF training.

Its also focused on other employers to encourage them to consider what their companies could gain from taking on reservists.

Its part of a campaign by the Defence Forces, who are actively seeking to develop a partnership with as many companies and institutions as possible.

The booklet was launched by Minister with responsibility for defence, Paul Kehoe at a ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the RDF.

He said the RDF had a long and proud history and a special place in the hearts of people right across the country.

Through its various forms since 1929, the State had always reaped the benefits from the contributions of RDF members.

He said military training for members of the Army Reserve and Naval Service Reserve equipped them gain experiences that were unique to the military but which also built up into an adaptable and transferable skillset.

Throughout their careers, reservists exercised leadership, management, task orientated focus, working under pressure, teamwork, physical endurance and mental agility.

He encouraged employers of reservists to support them by facilitating their training obligations and suggested others might consider the benefits of having reservists in their ranks.

Membership of the Reserve could also be used as a means of sampling military life as a full-time career.

Online Editors