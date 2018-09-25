Emergency services called to serious fire discover two houses up in flames

Emergency services were called to a serious fire in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Tuesday night as two houses went up in flames.

The Fire Service in Mullingar received reports of a fire at 8.30pm at The Avenue, Lakepoint estate and rushed to the scene to discover that two homes were ablaze.

As the fires were being extinguished, two additional properties in the estate experienced smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

A Garda spokesperson said an investigation has been launched.

The spokesperson added: “At the moment it appears to have been a domestic issue, but thankfully no one has been injured.”

Online Editors