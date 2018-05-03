Emergency services attend after car overturned on N7
Emergency services attended the scene of an overturned car on the N7 this evening.
According to Gardai, the car overturned on the outbound side of the road, close to Junction 4 Newcastle.
Emergency services attended and for a time the lanes were reduced to traffic.
A Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that it is believed that nobody sustained serious injuries in the incident.
The car has now been moved and the road has reopened.
Online Editors