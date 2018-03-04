Emergency services at the scene of 'explosion' in Waterford city
Gardai and emergency services are at the scene of an explosion in Waterford city this evening.
Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that they had officers attending an incident alongside local firefirefighters in the city.
Gardai also confirmed that they had not received any reports of injuries at this stage or the exact nature of the explosion.
It is understood the incident took place in the Ballytruckle area of the city at around 8pm.
In a statement to Independent.ie Gas Networks Ireland said: "At 9.20pm, Gas Networks Ireland was asked by the Waterford Fire Service to attend an incident on Ballytruckle Road, Waterford City.
"The cause of the incident is unknown and an investigation is currently ongoing by An Garda Síochána and relevant authorities."
Online Editors