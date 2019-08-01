GARDAÍ and Cork Fire Brigade units are dealing with a serious collision in Cork.

Emergency services at scene of serious collision in Cork

The accident, on the R630 road between Midleton and Whitegate in east Cork, occurred around 6.45am.

It is understood to have involved a truck and a car.

One motorist is believed to have suffered serious injuries in the collision.

The road is currently closed and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

Diversion are currently in place at Rostellan.

Emergency services are currently at the scene including Gardaí, two units of the Midleton-based Cork Fire Brigade and paramedics.

Online Editors