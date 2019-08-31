EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a major fire in a multi-storey car park in a shopping centre in Cork.

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a major fire in a multi-storey car park in a shopping centre in Cork.

Emergency services at scene of major fire at shopping centre multi-storey car park in Cork

The blaze broke out at the car park in Douglas Village Shopping Centre shortly after 7pm this evening.

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that there are no reports of casualties.

Several units from Cork City Fire Brigade are tackling the fire.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire Photo: Cork Fire Brigade/Twitter

The public has been urged to avoid the area, the Douglas Relief road is closed to traffic currently and motorists have been warned to expect delays.

AA Roadwatch said in a statement: "There are a number of delays and road closures in Douglas as emergency services deal with a fire at Douglas Shopping Centre.

"Church St (the link road from Douglas East to Douglas West) is closed as a result of the incident.

"Traffic is slow now on all approaches to Douglas Village from the Douglas Rd, Well Rd and Rochestown Rd. It's slow too both ways on Douglas West.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays Photo: Cork Fire Brigade/Twitter

"There are also delays on the N40 westbound passing Douglas. Motorists on the N40 are asked not to stop to view/photograph the incident, and also to exercise extreme caution as smoke may affect visibility."

More to follow...

Online Editors