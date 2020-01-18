Emergency services are currently responding to reports that a car has entered the River Lee in Cork.

Emergency services are currently responding to reports that a car has entered the River Lee in Cork.

Emergency services at River Lee following reports of car entering water

Gardai were alerted to a car that had entered the River Lee at Kennedy Quay, Co Cork at 1pm today.

It is understood an RNLI lifeboat has been launched from Crosshaven, Cork.

A garda spokesperson said: "Today Saturday 18th January 2020 at approximately 1pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene following reports of a car entering the water at Kennedy Quay, Cork City."

More to follow.

Online Editors