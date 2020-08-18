Emergency funding to be granted to areas hit by catastrophic flooding

Assessing the damage: Senator Tim Lombard and councillor Karen Coakley meet residents and members of the tidy town committee. Photo: Denis Boyle

THE Government is to provide emergency funding for areas hit by catastrophic flooding after torrential rainfall over recent days.

Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister Patrick O'Donovan visited west Cork where 12 major areas were hit by flooding over the past five days.

Parts of Rosscarbery endured the worst flooding since 1961 after 230mm of rainfall - more than a month's total - fell in the space of just 96 hours.

Two people in a kayak in a flooded street in Chelmsford (Peter Moule and James Walkinton/PA)

Two people in a kayak in a flooded street in Chelmsford (Peter Moule and James Walkinton/PA)

In one area, more than 50mm of rain fell in the space of just 24 hours - turning streams into raging torrents and damaging more than 20 properties, numerous local roads including the N71 main Cork-Bantry road as well as culverts and walls.

"It is only when you see the damage at first hand that you can fully appreciate the devastation the recent severe weather has brought to communities in Connonagh, Dunmanway and Rosscarbery," he said.

"I have met with officials in Cork County Council, my own OPW Officials and the many residents and business owners who have been dealing with this terrible situation for the last week."

Flood-hit householders will now be assisted under a special flood aid scheme operated by the Department of Social Protection.

Mr O'Donovan pointed out that the OPW and Cork Co Council had undertaken hugely successful flood defence measures in Fermoy, Mallow, Bandon and Skibbereen - and were now examining further schemes in Midleton, Ballymakeera and Bantry.

"Over €39m has been provided for the Minor Flood Mitigation Works Scheme since it started in 2009.

Multiple properties in the Rosscarbery area of west Cork suffered flood damage. Photo: Christopher O'Sullivan TD

Multiple properties in the Rosscarbery area of west Cork suffered flood damage. Photo: Christopher O'Sullivan TD

"I would now encourage the council to avail of this scheme where possible to benefit these areas.

"However, I will also report back to my ministerial colleagues in Government on the overall picture here in Cork and every effort will be made by those other departments to step in and provide the necessary financial resources to the council.

"I would like to reassure the communities affected that this will be done and it will be done as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Cork Co Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the authority was faced with a daunting task to cope with such devastating floods.

"With two flood events in less than four days resulting in over 230mm of rainfall, it has been extremely challenging for the communities that have been impacted by the recent flooding in west Cork," he said.

Some council crews have worked around the clock to relieve flooding in certain areas, protect property and prevent further flooding.

The flooding around Rosscarbery was so severe that an entire road was carved away - and parts of the popular coastal village were cut off.

"Over the course of the weekend, the council’s fire service and roads crews attended flooding events at twelve locations across west Cork, placing and issuing over 2,500 sand bags," Mr Lucey said.

"As part of the substantial cleanup operation, the council’s roads department have been actively repairing affected roads to ensure they are passable, while clearing gullies and debris to protect against damage in the event of further adverse weather conditions."

With further heavy rainfall forecast over the past 48 hours, council crews remain on alert for further potential flooding.

Senator Tim Lombard said the damage in west Cork will run "to millions of Euro."

Around 20 homes have suffered flood damage while roads, walls, culverts and even beaches have been carved away such was the violence of the flood waters.

In Rathbarry and Glandore, entire roads were ripped up by the force of the floodwaters.

The main N71 route through Rosscarbery was closed for almost 48 hours because of flooding.

Cork Co Council partially re-opened the road on Sunday and emergency repairs are now taking place.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care given the ongoing flood threat.

Water Safety Ireland said maximum caution should be exercised near all waterways over the coming days.

