Emails and texts reveal tensions in the war on Covid-19

The chief medical officer told the Health Minister in November of weakness in the State's border controls, reports Hugh O'Connell

Hugh O'Connell

Just before 10am on Saturday, October 10 last - five days after the Government rejected public health advice to lockdown for six weeks - Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, texted Stephen Donnelly with worrying news.

"Minister," he wrote. "Case numbers well up today."

He included figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reporting 1,011 new cases - the first time in around six months that Ireland was reporting over 1,000 new cases in a single day and well above the 617 cases reported the previous day.

