Elite Gardai seize three firearms linked to Dublin crime gang

Gardai have seized three firearms and arrested a man following a major operation in the Midlands tonight.

Detectives are investigating if the weapons haul is linked to a west Dublin crime gang and were in the process of being transported when armed gardai intervened.

Members of the elite Emergency Response Unit (ERU) were involved in the stop and search of a van in the town of Castlerea, Co Roscommon this evening following a surveillance operation.

The vehicle was searched and officers recovered three firearms and arrested a male, originally from Athlone.

He is currently being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The suspect, described as a ‘gillie’ who is not known to gardai for involvement in serious crime, can be held for up to three days before he can be charged or released pending big a file to the DPP.

A source told Independent.ie it’s being investigated if the lethal firearms were being moved on behalf of a crime gang in west Dublin.

“This is part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime and at this stage the weapons are believed to belong to a Finglas based criminal group.

“They were being transported as opposed to being used for any immediate attack,” the source added.

The scene of the ERU operation occurred close to where Det Gda Colm Horkan was shot dead in an unrelated incident earlier this year on June 17.

Investigations in relation to this evening's seizure are ongoing.

