Electric Picnic expects festival to go ahead after successful Liverpool test concert

The organisers of Electric Picnic say they expect the festival to go ahead as normal later in the year.

Managing director of Festival Republic Melvin Benn not only looks after the annual Stradbally event, but also recently oversaw a test concert in Liverpool.

Speaking today on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he said that the concert felt “relatively safe”.

“In fact it feels like it’s safe to produce an event where everybody is tested. Literally everybody. The staff, the workers, the security, the bar staff, the food traders, as well as the festival goers themselves,” Mr Benn said.

“And that the event can be safe. And it proved also that there was this phenomenal appetite for people to enjoy live music again. And I think that’s unquestionable to be honest.”

Mr Benn explained that the majority of people who took part in the test concert were not vaccinated as they were largely too young.

As for how the concert was able to go ahead safely, he said: “In this instance it was a lateral flow test. All of the festival goers went to an approved NHS test centre, and that uploaded onto the NHS platform, and that gave them the green light that they were Covid free.

“That allowed them through what was a sort of first entry soft ticket check to come into the event. And then obviously their ticket was valid once they got through that point. And then they were all tested five days afterwards… The results look really positive at this point in time.”

When asked if he expects Electric Picnic to go ahead largely as normal in September, he said: “I can see no reason why it wouldn’t be.”

“Ireland is about four or five weeks behind the UK in terms of planning. I can see no reason why the Irish Government wouldn’t be saying: ‘you can be back to normal by August, or in August’.”

Yesterday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan raised hopes that music festivals such as Electric Picnic could go ahead later this year, while he also said it might be possible for spectators to attend the All Ireland finals.

However, last week the managing director of MCD productions Denis Desmond said he had to again cancel this year’s Longitude festival planned for Marlay Park in Dublin in July.

“We held onto it to the last minute, but it became very obvious it wasn’t going to happen this year unfortunately,” he said today.

That said, he’s still hopeful some sort of events will be able to go ahead later this year in Ireland.

“Next week they open up in the UK 50pc capacity to a maximum of 1,000 people. Ideally we should be looking at doing something like that probably mid-June, and then at the same time looking at doing some full capacity test events,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Wexford Festival Opera announced today it would return to live audiences for the festival in October of this year.