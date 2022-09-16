Electric Picnic: Been looking for these? Licences, keys, passports and bank cards among items found

These photographs show some of the hundreds of passports, driving licences and bank cards recovered by workers in the aftermath of Electric Picnic.

The lost property was recovered during the clean up at the end of the annual three-day festival in Co Laois

The treasure trove of items are now in possession of St Vincent de Paul who are attempting to reunite them with their owners.

Read More

Their shop in Stradbally, Co Laois will open on Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm to 9pm and on Saturday and Sunday 11am to 3pm for anyone looking to reclaimed lost items.

The images were post on the official Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook account and were published courtesy of LaoisToday.

Gardaí have announced that items lost at Electric Picnic can be reclaimed on two separate days next week from St Vincent de Paul.

"St Vincent de Paul Stradbally have property found at Electric Picnic 2022. Contact them if you recognise anything in the pictures.

“The shop opens on Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm to 9pm and on Saturday and Sunday 11am-3pm.

“The contact number for calls or texts is 085 8705635 and people are advised to make contact first before travelling to Stradbally to ensure their items are there.”