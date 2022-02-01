Electric car sales reach new record as diesel sales slump

Hyundai Tucson was the best-selling car in January

Motorists bought a record numbers of new electric cars last month as diesel sales plunged.

There were big increases too in the number of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models bought as the switch to electrification speeded up dramatically.

New electric car sales hit their highest monthly figure on record with 2,714 registered in January. That is a significant 178pc increase on the corresponding month in 2021.

Indeed, the total of 2,714 new EVs registered last month is similar to all electric vehicles bought in the first quarter of 2021.

However, it has to be pointed out that, relatively speaking, the volume remains quite low in the overall scheme of things.

But there is an inexorable drive to electrification. Battery technology cars – such as EVs, hybrids - generated the greatest increase in market share for January and accounted for more than 46pc of the market.

Pure electric cars accounted for one-in-10 sales (10.8pc) with hybrid buying especially brisk to gain a 26.5pc market share. Plug-in hybrids accounted for 8.4pc of sales.

Internal combustion engine (ICE) cars are taking a beating with diesel now declined to 22.4pc and trailing petrol on 28.6pc.

Overall more than 25,000 new cars were registered in January, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

That is down slightly (-0.2pc to 25,093) when compared with January 2021 (25,140) and is being attributed, in part, to supply problems due to microchip shortages.

Used-car imports are down 40.8pc to 4,041 year on year and that is keeping secondhand car prices at high levels too.

According to SIMI director general Brian Cooke, the strong growth in EV sales is expected to continue for the rest of 2022.

Against that backdrop he said it is essential that the Government supports the expansion of a national charging infrastructure to keep pace with the demand for EVs.

“In addition, the grant and taxation incentives must be extended if we are to secure a greater supply of EVs for Ireland and to encourage more consumers to choose low and zero-emitting vehicles.”

The figures show another little bit of history being made in an ever-changing market. Automatic transmissions, at 57.1pc, have overtaken manuals (42.8pc) for the first time.

According to Mr Cooke, overall sales are still 22pc behind pre-pandemic levels (2019). But he said retailers are reporting strong order banks.

“With expected improvements in supply as the year progresses, this should lead to both an improving new car market and a more even spread of sales in 2022.”

He added: “Also the trade-ins against January new car sales will have increased supply of used-car stock, which means greater variety and volume for interested used-car buyers in the weeks ahead.”

The 10 top-selling car brands in January were: 1. Toyota, 2. Hyundai, 3. Volkswagen, 4. Skoda, 5. KIA, 6. Nissan, 7. Ford, 8. Renault, 9. Peugeot, 10. BMW.

And the top 10 models were: 1. Hyundai Tucson, 2.Toyota Corolla, 3.Toyota RAV 4, 4.Toyota C-HR, 5.Toyota Yaris, 6. Nissan Qashqai, 7. Hyundai Kona, 8. Toyota Yaris Cross, 9. Skoda Octavia, 10. Ford Puma.

