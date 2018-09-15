Elderly woman killed in fatal road collision in Galway

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 70s was fatally injured when she was struck by a 4x4 in Co Galway last night.

The incident took place shortly after 9pm on the M18 southbound near junction 17 at Cloughboley, Ardrahan.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after Gardai and emergency services attended the scene. The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The woman's body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic investigators examined the scene of the crash but traffic has since reopened to the public.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to contact Gort Garda Station 091-636400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

