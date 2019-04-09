AN elderly woman was hospitalised yesterday evening after she was struck by a motorcyclist as she disembarked from a bus in south Dublin.

Elderly woman in serious condition after being struck by motorcyclist as she got off bus

The woman was crossing the road near Ballinteer Avenue at approximately 7.50pm yesterday evening when she was struck by a motorbike.

The woman, who is in her early 70s, was taken to St James Hospital with serious injuries, according to gardai.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 30s, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with minor injuries.

Gardai in Dundrum are investigating the collision.

Online Editors