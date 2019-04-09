Elderly woman in serious condition after being struck by motorcyclist as she got off bus
AN elderly woman was hospitalised yesterday evening after she was struck by a motorcyclist as she disembarked from a bus in south Dublin.
The woman was crossing the road near Ballinteer Avenue at approximately 7.50pm yesterday evening when she was struck by a motorbike.
The woman, who is in her early 70s, was taken to St James Hospital with serious injuries, according to gardai.
The motorcyclist, a man in his early 30s, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with minor injuries.
Gardai in Dundrum are investigating the collision.
Online Editors