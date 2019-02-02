Elderly woman found dead following suspected smoke inhalation at Mayo home

Gardaí are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found dead in her Ballina home on Saturday morning.

It is thought that the woman in her 70s lived alone in her home on Bunree Road, Co. Mayo.

Gardaí say that is suspected that the woman died of smoke inhalation and there were signs of a small fire in the room opposite to where the woman was sleeping.

There was little damage to the property however and no burn marks on the victim’s body and gardaí say that her death is not currently considered to have occurred in suspicious circumstances.

The woman’s remains have been removed for a post-mortem examination in Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar on Sunday.

Online Editors