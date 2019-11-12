Elderly woman (92) dies in late-night house blaze

An elderly woman has died in a fire in north Dublin overnight.

The blaze broke out in a small house to the rear of the main property on the Swords Road adjacent to Kealy’s pub behind Dublin airport.

The blaze was reported at 11.20pm last night.

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade fought the fire and discovered the body of the woman, aged 92, inside.

The fire is believed to have been accidental, but the scene remains sealed off by Gardai this morning pending a forensic examination to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

More to follow...

Online Editors