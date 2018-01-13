Elderly pedestrian (80s) seriously injured after being struck by car
An elderly man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Mayo on Saturday evening.
The man, aged in his late 80s, was hit by the vehicle at around 6.45pm as he walked on the old N5, approximately 2km from Charlestown.
He was then taken by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo for treatment.
The occupants of the car sustained no physical injuries.
The scene of the incident is now preserved and forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site.
Traffic diversions are expected to be in place overnight.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094-9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors