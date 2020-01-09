Elderly man killed, woman in critical condition after early morning car crash

An elderly man has died and an elderly woman is in a critical condition after a serious road traffic collision in Co Kerry this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the two-car collision that occurred at Finnegans Cross, Kilcummin, Co. Kerry at approximately 6:45am.

The elderly man was taken to Kerry University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The elderly female was taken to Kerry University Hospital where she is described as being in a critical condition.

A third individual, a female, was also taken to Kerry University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Garda forensic team is currently at the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have camera footage to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

It is the fourth death on Irish roads in the first nine days of 2020.

The accident is the second fatal collision in Kerry in just four days. A man died on Monday after a collision between a truck and a van on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

The deceased was a man in his 50s who was the driver of the van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

