Elderly man fighting for his life after suspected hit-and-run in Kerry

The pedestrian, who is aged in his 80s, was knocked down as he walked in Rathmore on the N72 Mallow-Killarney Road around 7pm and sustained critical injuries.

It is understood the man was walking to St Joseph's Church when the collision occurred on Friday evening.

The vehicle involved is understood to have failed to remain at the scene.

Locals immediately ran to the aid of the elderly man who was left lying on the roadside.

Emergency services were alerted and raced to the scene.

The man had sustained multiple injuries and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

He is understood to be in a critical condition and was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery.

The section of road involved was immediately closed at St Joseph's Church to allow for an examination of the scene by garda accident scene investigators.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area or to follow local traffic diversions.

It is expected the section of road involved will remain closed overnight to facilitate the work of garda experts.

The incident occurred close to the village and it is hoped people witnessed precisely what happened.

Initial reports indicated that the injured man is a UK national who has been living in the Rathmore area.

CCTV footage from business premises in the village is now expected to play a critical role in the garda inquiry.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users who travelled on the N72, Rathmore, in the direction of Mallow, between 7pm and 7.30pm.

"Gardaí ask in particular to anyone, who may have seen a small silver car on this road during these times, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millstreet Garda Station on (029) 70002 or Macroom Garda station on (026)20590 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."

Online Editors