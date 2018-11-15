A man in his 80s has become the third person to lose their life in a road traffic accident in 48 hours.

Elderly man becomes third to die in crash in two days

The man died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork yesterday afternoon.

He was the driving on the M8 at Sallybrook, Glanmire, at about 2.50pm.

A female passenger, also in her 80s, was injured in the incident.

She was taken to the Cork University Hospital, and her injuries have been described as "non-life threatening".

It's understood that the car was travelling northbound, and crashed through the central median, on to an embankment on the south side of the motorway.

Gardaí in Mayfield are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 021 455 8510.

Meanwhile, the passenger involved in a crash in Mayo on Monday night, which claimed the lives of his two friends, continues to fight for his life.

Critical

Jack O'Hora and Ricky Langdon were killed when the car they were travelling in hit a tree on the Killala Road, Ballina.

The third passenger, Declan Ferguson (29), remains in a critical condition in Mayo General Hospital.

