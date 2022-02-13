Elderly man and woman threatened with knife during Cork aggravated burglary

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in which an elderly man and woman were threatened with a knife.

The incident happened at a house in the Gurranabraher area of Cork city shortly after 7.30am today.

A male intruder broke into the house on Boyce’s Street and used a knife to threaten the man aged in his 70s and the woman aged in her 80s.

The intruder later left the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

The occupants of the house were treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and their injures are not described as life-threatening.

Gardaí have appealed for information and want to speak to anyone who in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6.30am and 9am.

They have also appealed for any motorists who were in the area at the time and who have video footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher garda station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



