Elderly cyclist suffers serious injuries in collision with car in Sligo

The cyclist is being treated at Sligo University Hospital. Stock image

A cyclist aged in her 70s has suffered serious injuries after she was in collision with a car in Sligo earlier today.

The incident occurred on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout at around midday.

The woman was rushed to Sligo University Hospital where she continues to be treated for serious injuries.

The road has been closed as gardaí carry out a technical examination of the scene. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to the incident to come forward and have asked that anyone with video footage make this available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any garda station.