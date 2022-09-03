Elderly couple who died in Cork road collision were inseparable in life, joint funeral hears

The funeral of John Patrick and Berna Allen at the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline, Cork. Photo: Provision

TWO great-grandparents who died in an horrific multi-vehicle collision in Cork were totally inseparable in life, mourners at their joint funeral heard today.

John 'Pat' (83) and Bernadette 'Berna' Allen (82), who died when their car was involved in a four-vehicle accident on the N28 Cork-Ringaskiddy-Carrigaline road on Tuesday, were described as devoted to their family and community.

The couple - who were set to mark their 60th wedding anniversary next year - are survived by their six children, Barbara, Ken, Bob, John, Gary and Eric, their 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and extended family.

Special guards of honour were provided for the pensioners at their Requiem Mass at the Church of Our Lady and St John in Carrigaline today from sports clubs and community organisations in Carrigaline and Ringaskiddy.

Both Pat and Berna were lifelong members of Raffeen Creek Golf Club with Berna having formerly served as Lady Captain of the club.

Raffeen Creek members - including all serving officers - formed a special guard of honour for the husband and wife at the church.

Mr Allen, who was driving, was killed instantly in the collision.

Mrs Allen, a front seat passenger, died at the scene despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise her condition.

Mourners were told that the tragedy had shocked the entire Carrigaline community with the elderly couple held in extremely high esteem locally.

Hundreds attended the funeral as a mark of the enormous respect in which Pat and Berna were held.

In a special tribute, the couple's only daughter, Barbara, said they were utterly devoted to each other, their children, their extended family, their friends and the community they were so proud of.

She said they were "beautiful" people whose lives revolved around their family, friends and community.

Fr Michael Keohane, who also offered prayers for the emergency services who tried to help the injured at the scene, said he remembered how warmly he was welcomed whenever he called to the Allen home.

He said Pat and Berna had shared "an extraordinary life" together and were also people of great faith.

Offertory gifts reflected the things both held most dear in life.

It emerged that the pensioners were driving for a walk in the morning sunshine at Haulbowline leisure park when the tragedy occurred.

The crash occurred outside Ringaskiddy at 11.15am on Tuesday on the N28 near the Shannon Park roundabout and involved an articulated car transporter and three cars.

It is understood the third and fourth vehicles involved were damaged by flying debris.

Mr Allen worked for many years in the Ringaskiddy pharmaceutical industry and was very active in the local Cork harbour community.

The couple lived at Glenwood less than 2km from where the tragedy occurred.

Both had travelled earlier in the summer to visit a son who is understood to be living and working in the US.

The Cork harbour community expressed shock at the appalling tragedy.

Councillor Seamus McGrath said the community was left reeling by the deaths of Mr and Mrs Allen.

“It is terribly sad news and the town is shocked to learn about the deaths of two of its citizens," he said.

"I would like to send my deepest sympathy to the family of the couple and to their friends."

“I would also like to thank the emergency services who were on the scene quickly and did everything they could to help the injured and the couple who died”.

Barry Cogan knew the couple and said they were very highly regarded locally.

"They were really lovely people. (They were) quiet...but they were a bit of craic as well,” he said.

A third person, the occupant of a third vehicle, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to Cork University Hospital.

The drivers of the transporter and fourth vehicle involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The truck, which was transporting new cars from Ringaskiddy port, overturned onto its side after it had jack-knifed following the collision.

The transporter was fully laden with new cars.

Gardaí, HSE paramedics, Carrigaline and Crosshaven fire brigade responded to the alert and were at the scene within minutes.

The N28 road - which links Cork to Ringaskiddy and Cork's deepwater port and the nearby town of Carrigaline - is one of the busiest routes in the region.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. They have also asked that any road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10.45am and 11am and who have camera footage, including dash cam footage, it make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher garda station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.