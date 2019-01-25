Elderly couple (70s) killed after car crashes into roadside bog

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Co Monaghan this evening.

A man and a woman in their 70s were killed in the single car crash near the Monaghan and Armagh border at Killyneil Cross.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm, when the alarm was raised that a car travelling on the route had left the road and ended up in a nearby bog.

The elderly man and woman, who were the occupants of the car, were removed and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local Coroner Dr Watters attended the scene and both bodies will be removed to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital later this evening.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene tomorrow morning. The R213 road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Monaghan 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors