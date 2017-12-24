Eight properties evacuated on Christmas Eve as 'extensive blaze' destroys house

A house has been destroyed following a fire in Co Down in the early hours of the morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue were called to an "extensive blaze" in Church Avenue Dundrum after midnight on Sunday.

The fire had spread to several oil tanks and eight properties were evacuated but there were no reports of any injuries. Eight pumping appliances were tasked to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a CAF jet to bring the extensive blaze under control.

Crews will remain on scene on Sunday to dampen down the fire and carry out an investigation. Max Joyce from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service told the BBC he felt very sorry for families out of their homes this Christmas.

He said: "Thankfully no-one was injured during this, due to the firefighters that arrived and evacuated people. "Certainly one property is destroyed so that family will have to leave, and two others I believe have left so I feel very, very sorry for several families who are out of their homes this Christmas".

