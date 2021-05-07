Eight anonymous Twitter accounts ‘linked’ to former columnist Eoghan Harris suspended

Eight Twitter accounts “linked” to former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris’s fake ‘@BarbaraPym2’ account have now been suspended, according to the social media platform.

The sanction was imposed, Twitter says, “for violating our policy on platform manipulation and spam”.

Yesterday, the Sunday Independent announced that Mr Harris would no longer write for the newspaper due to his anonymous involvement in the @BarbaraPym2 Twitter account, which regularly praised his newspaper columns, criticised other journalists and attacked Sinn Fein.

“The account was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules on platform manipulation and spam,” said a Twitter spokesperson today.#

Twitter declined to give more detail about the specifics of why it was suspended.

However, its rules on ‘manipulation and spam” state that users “can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts”.

While pseudonymous accounts are allowed, Twitter suspends accounts for “inauthentic engagements that attempt to make accounts or content appear more popular or active than they are”. It also bans “coordinated activity that attempts to artificially influence conversations through the use of multiple accounts or fake accounts”.

The spokesperson declined to divulge the identify of the eight other “linked” accounts that have now also been suspended.

“Platform manipulation is strictly prohibited under the Twitter rules,” the Twitter spokesperson said.

“We also suspended eight accounts linked to the account referenced for violating our policy on platform manipulation and spam.”

She said that the eight accounts were detected “using technology and human review” to “proactively monitor Twitter to identify attempts at platform manipulation and mitigate them”.

Mr Harris told the Irish Times that the @BarbaraPym2 account was run by a “team of five or six people”. However, he denied running any other anonymous accounts.

“How would I have the energy to run nine accounts?” he said.

Mr Harris has been contacted by independent.ie for comment.

Yesterday, Sunday Independent editor Alan English said: “We encourage the expression of strong, sharp and diverse opinions in the Sunday Independent and Eoghan Harris’s column has been a must-read for a great number of readers for a considerable time.

“Regardless of where they stand on any issue, we expect our writers to put their views across in a transparent manner. Readers can agree or disagree with these opinions. We will not, however, tolerate hidden agendas.”