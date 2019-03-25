Efforts underway to help Isil bride Lisa Smith out of Syria through a neighbouring country
Efforts are underway to find a way out for Syria for Isil bride Lisa Smith through Turkey or another neighbouring country.
The International Red Cross has been asked to spearhead the operation to bring her home.
Government officials have made direct contact with the charity, which has a significant presence in the Middle East.
Ms Smith (37) is living in a detention camp in northeastern Syria where conditions are understood to be extremely concerned.
Officials have told Independent.ie that there are significant concerns for the welfare of her two-year-old daughter.
Ms Smith is aware that her situation has gained media attention at home but Irish diplomats have failed in their attempts to make direct contact with her.
In recent days she told a CNN reporter that she wants to return to Ireland.
The government will allow her home after a security assessment is completed.
A source told Independent.ie: “Once things start to move, they will move quickly.”
It is understood that Red Cross officials have been consulted in recent days with a view to establishing the potential to secure a safe passage for Ms Smith out of the Syria camp.
Sources have said utilising the capabilities and connections of the Red Cross is currently among the main options at the Government’s disposal.
The permutations were discussed at a senior level meeting today and will be reviewed again later this week.
Sources have also said that the potential diplomatic issues involved in using the Army Ranger Wing for such a recovery would make it a “highly unlikely” option for the return of Lisa Smith.
The Garda’s counter terrorism and intelligence units have been made aware of the developments, with officers attached to the CTI (Counter Terrorism International) expected to carry out a deradicilsation process of Ms Smith on her return.
- Read More: Tánaiste confirms Government is working to facilitate return of Irish Isil bride Lisa Smith
Earlier today Tánaiste Simon Coveney described her situation as an “unusual case”.
“But the Taoiseach and I have made it very clear she is an Irish citizen and she is the responsibility of Ireland,” he said.
“We have a responsibility towards her and, in particular, her daughter. We will try to follow through on that responsibility and find a way to bring her home.
“Part of the problem here is that this is a war zone or at least a former war zone.
“It is not that easy to actually get into these places.
“She also does not have the capability to communicate easily from where she is.”
Online Editors
Related Content
- Tánaiste confirms Government is working to facilitate return of Irish Isil bride Lisa Smith
- How Army veteran and Dundalk mum Lisa Smith came to be uncovered as she fled with son
- Who is Lisa Smith? From 'party girl' to Muslim housewife in Syrian camp
- 'It's not over' - What Irish Isil bride detained in Syria said in ITV interview
- Family sent €800 to help Irish Isil bride Lisa Smith return home
- Kevin Doyle: 'State will likely have to pick up tab to bring Lisa Smith and her son home'
- Irish Isil bride entitled to diplomatic help from the State 'like any other citizen in trouble' - Defence Minister
- Paul Williams: 'Smith will face intense scrutiny until she can prove she is no longer under extremist spell'
- 'The compassionate thing to do' - Isil suspect Lisa Smith will be allowed return home, Taoiseach confirms
- 'I hope that she gets back safe' - locals react to Lisa Smith captured in Syria on suspicion of supporting Isil
- Isil bride Lisa Smith: From flying the world with Taoiseach to war and misery in Syria
- 'She had charm and candour - and enthusiasm for new life'
- 'I'm already in prison' - Irish Isil bride Lisa Smith 'wants to go home'