Education Minister Norma Foley is to recommend that Leaving Cert students return to school on Monday when she attends Cabinet today.

The recommendation is that Leaving Cert students will return to classes for three days [per week from January 11.

The majority of primary and secondary schools are to close until January 31.

However, Ms Foley is expected to tell Cabinet colleagues that Leaving Cert students should remain in school for the rest of the month.

The Department of Education has invited the education partners, including teacher unions and school management bodies, to a briefing at 1.30 pm today.

Ms Foley and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are determined to ensure the Leaving Cert goes ahead as normal this summer.

Last year, exams were cancelled and teachers were forced to grade students on their past performances.

There is also concern in government that Leaving Cert students missed out on a significant amount fifth year classes last year.

“The minister is strongly recommending Leaving Cert students are back in school on Monday,” a Government source said.

There are also discussions on going about ensuring special schools can remain open to ensure that students who attend these classes are not negatively impacted by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, childcare services, including regulated childminders can continue for the children of essential workers and vulnerable children only.

Other existing childcare arrangements for these groups can also continue.

Essential workers can also form ‘bubbles’ with another household for the purpose of minding children.

Youth outreach services are also to remain open during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, all non-essential construction will stop from 6pm on Friday. However, essential construction on health projects, schools and social housing will continue. Essential refurbishments and repairs will also be permitted as will some house completion work such as putting in windows.

