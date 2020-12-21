Educate Together to run two of four new post-primary schools

Educate Together will run two of four new post primary schools opening next September.

Education Minister Norma Foley has announced patronage of the four schools, which will help cater for growing bulge of pupils moving in second-level.

Educate Together will run a new school to cater for the Booterstown, Blackrock, Dun Laoghaire area of south Dublin as well as one in Gorey, Co Wexford.

The religious Trust, Le Chéile has been awarded patronage of a new school for Ballincollig, Co Cork, the only one of the four not to have a multi-denominational ethos.

Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) will run the proposed new school in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Parental preference in each of the areas was a key factor in deciding the patronage of the schools, a process overseen by the New Schools Establishment Group (NSEG).

The Booterstown, Blackrock, Dún Laoghaire school will be located on a three acre site, known as the Abilene property, on Newtownpark Avenue, for which the Department of Education paid €8m in 2018.

The proposed new school will be on the same road as the well known Newpark Comprehensive School

It will cater for 1,000 pupils and will have four classrooms specifically for students with special educational needs.

In relation to the school for Dunshaughlin, the Department of Education said it was exploring the potential to locate it on lands currently being acquired by the Minister.

The Department said it was still seeking to identify sites for the schools in Gorey and Ballincollig.,

All of the schools will be in temporary accommodation when they open in September.

They are among 47 new schools to be established between 2019 and 2022 to cater for the growth in pupil numbers and ,between them, these four will have capacity for 2,700 students.

The new schools in Dunshaughlin and Gorey were only added to the list in recent months, reflecting burgeoning demand for second-level places in those two areas.

