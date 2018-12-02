The family of a missing woman have said they are "very concerned for her welfare".

'Eavan’s family are very concerned for her safety' - gardai appeal for information about missing woman

Eavan Murphy (whose name is pronounced Yvonne) was last seen in Listowel, Co Kerry on Saturday morning.

Gardai have issued an appeal for information about Eavan's whereabouts.

"Gardaí and Eavan’s family are very concerned for her safety," a garda spokesperson said.

Eavan is is described as 5' 2” in height, of medium build with brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white sweater with a GAP logo and black trousers.

Anyone with information of Eavan’s whereabouts or anyone who has any information is urged to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors