Early Christmas for one Irish punter who scoops €5.4m Lotto jackpot

Could it be you?
Louise Kelly

If you forgot to buy a lottery ticket this weekend amid all the Christmas mayhem, now is the time to kick yourself.

One lucky punter picked the winning numbers in Saturday night's Lotto draw - and is now set to claim €5,436,602.

The numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 29, 32, 38 and the bonus number was 31.

It is understood that the golden ticket was purchased in a Dublin store.

There was no winners in either the Lotto Plus 1 and the Lotto Plus 2 draws.

If it's not you this time, the next Lotto draw is on Wednesday, December 27 when the jackpot will be €2m.

A special Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw will also take place on New Year's Eve, with a guaranteed top prize of €1m.

