Early Bird tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 are now sold out

Early Bird tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 went on sale on Ticketmaster on Saturday morning at 9am

The early bird tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 have all been snapped up.

The tickets for the popular event went on sale on Ticketmaster on Saturday morning at 9am, and were snapped up within 24 hours by loyal Electric Picnickers.

All Early Bird General Camping, Family Camping and Campervan tickets are now sold out.

The festival returns to Stradbally, Co. Laois from Friday 1 September to Sunday 3 September 2023.

Organiser said: “If you missed the opportunity to purchase the Early Bird tickets watch out for the full price release and 3’s Last Chance tickets.”

Electric Picnic boss Melvin Benn recently told Independent.ie that he was “delighted” with the success of this year’s event.

"This year is that extra little bit special because of the frustration of last year, when I really felt it could happen.”