Early All-Ireland finals hits sales of county jerseys says O’Neills

Sports firm O’Neills has said the condensed All-Ireland series in senior hurling and football will result in a 12pc to 15pc drop off in the company’s replica county jersey sales this year.

Co-owner of O’Neills, Paul Towell, said today that the completion of the men’s All Ireland series with the July staging of the All-Ireland senior hurling and football finals “is not good for business”.

Usually at this time of year, sports retailers are busy selling replica shirts for counties that have made it through to the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals as the hype builds towards the season climax of the September staging of the finals in Croke Park.

However, Mr Towell said that the ending of the men’s All-Ireland series last month will leave the firm's August’s shirt sales “very badly affected”.

The move by the GAA for the ‘split season’ between county and club was passed unanimously by GAA Congress in February of last year when there was no debate on the issue.

However the move has come under fire from a number of All-Ireland winners and pundits, including Pat Spillane and Donal Óg Cusack, while past GAA presidents Nickey Brennan and Sean Kelly have also voiced their own concerns over the new All-Ireland series timetable.

Mr Towell said: "While the hurling and football championships had some very entertaining games, from a business point of view, it is very difficult to produce and distribute enough jerseys in less than two weeks to meet demand for semi-finals and finals.”

He said that with the condensed championship in 2022 “shirt sales would not be as good as other years”.

"There was very little time for hype to build up before the big matches. We estimate that the fall-off in replica sales will be between 12pc and 15pc this year.”

On the best selling county replica shirt this year, Mr Towell said Derry has been the big seller for 2022.

He said he favours the All-Ireland finals being staged in late August or early September.

He pointed out that the sales of club jerseys won’t in any way make up for the lost county jersey sales.

Mr Towell would not be drawn on the firm's revenues from county replica shirts but did say that county shirt sales are “a very important part and significant part of our business”.

He said that he doesn’t believe that the completion of the men’s All-Ireland series in July “has been a great success as it is leaving August and September to other sports".

"The GAA is withdrawing from the high-profile sporting sphere during that time, where traditionally it held sway in all the media outlets.”

The O’Neills brand has long been synonymous with the GAA and employs around 1,000 people north and south.

More recently it received a sales boost after Normal People actor Paul Mescal was photographed wearing a pair of O’Neills shorts.

Mr Towell said the €20 Mourne shorts was “by far O’Neills’ best selling product for 2021 and sales have increased by 30pc on last year”.

The most recent accounts filed by O’Neills’ main firm in the Republic, Balbriggan Textiles Ltd, show that pre-tax profits declined only marginally in 2020 to €1.15m.

This followed the company’s gross profits declining by 8pc from €12.1m to €11.1m.

