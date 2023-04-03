Eamonn Holmes on Good Friday Agreement impact: ‘Out of death, out of carnage, arose new life and new hope’

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes remains emotional when speaking about the impact of the Good Friday Agreement, 25 years on from its enactment. For him, the symbolism of the date was most affecting.

“It’s been called many things, but I always gravitated towards the Good Friday Agreement, because it was Easter and there was something symbolic about that, obviously in the Christian calendar; most people were divided in a Christian religion in Northern Ireland,” explains Eamonn, who was 38 at the time of the agreement’s signing.

“There you had Easter and the rebirth and Christ rising from the dead. And I thought the symbolism was very, very powerful, the timing of the whole agreement, that you could actually look at Easter as a time for rebirth, and I was quite emotional.

“I get quite emotional when I think about it now: that out of death, out of carnage, arose new life and new hope.”

Having grown up in Belfast “in the worst of the Troubles”, Eamonn was mindful that the city was still not only his home, but also that of his three children at the time.

“At that stage [in 1998] they were aged six, four and two,” he explains.

“The legacy of the Good Friday Agreement — although there were horrors after it — is that they do not know the Northern Ireland that I knew. They genuinely don’t.

“I would say to my kids, ‘Be careful going there,’ or ‘Do you not realise this or that?’ And the answer is they don’t. They don’t see religion as a divide.

“They’re a totally different generation, with a totally different outlook on things than those of us who were born previously to that. So the Good Friday Agreement gave hope and it was just a new beginning. That’s why the Easter connection is just so pertinent, relevant and symbolic.”

The agreement was, without doubt, one of the most progressive acts in Northern Ireland’s political history. It was a life-changing moment, something that so many people felt would or could never happen.

“That’s right,” says Eamonn. “You could feel it was different after that, bit by bit.

“Dear God, the Omagh bomb happened after the Good Friday Agreement. I remember being in Belfast on that Saturday. I remember the sunny day and I remember I was watching football results coming in on Sky.

“I remember being contacted, being told the bomb had gone off, and heading down to Omagh. All the hope that we had, all the hope that things were going to be different… There were still bad things that happened. There were still awful things.

“But things changed and they weren’t going back. Despite the efforts of certain divisive organisations, they still haven’t gone back. And if we survive the protocol fallout and all that sort of thing, because of the Good Friday Agreement, we won’t go back.”

As one of the presenters of GMTV in the late 1990s, Eamonn remembers “so much busyness” around the agreement.

“Everybody had descended on Belfast again. Nobody was getting any sleep; everybody was working around the clock. I remember getting phone calls from Alastair Campbell and thinking: ‘Christ. Alastair Campbell’s phoning me.’” he says.

“It was so important to him. I was working in GMTV at the time, and it was so important to him that this was kept top of the news agenda, that we were being positive about it and we were talking about it. He was lobbying for coverage.”

Flexibility was at the heart of the agreement — “You can’t really pin it down, some of it is not definitive,” says Eamonn.

“Basically you needed the national side to be able to sell it to their people and the Union side to be able to sell it to their people.

“The same thing, the same meaning, being interpreted in different ways. There had to be some sort of flexibility in it.

“There was obviously an incredible will to do this. It had been bubbling around for ages. I remember, in 1995, introducing Bill Clinton at the front of City Hall to 100,000 people, the 42nd president of the United States. We were chipping away.

“I know my Belfast, my Northern Ireland, is a different place than the one pre-Good Friday Agreement. It might not be perfect but it is a different place and it is a safer place. It is a much more progressive place and unified place than it was before.”

Eamonn, who has spent almost his whole professional life in England, says he is constantly lobbying to ensure Northern Ireland is on news agendas.

“The audience in Britain mostly aren’t interested in Northern Ireland, however hard a pill that is to swallow,” he says.

“I go on television all the time thinking that and knowing that. They don’t cover our football results. They’ll cover an England friendly game more than a Northern Ireland World Cup qualifying game. They don’t cover our weather.

“I constantly have to push Northern Ireland. I’m sure if you were from Scotland, I’m sure if you were from East Anglia or the West Country, you would probably have to do the same. You have to push for your territory — my territory is Northern Ireland — which I do all the time.”

Explaining anything of Northern Ireland-based significance to outside audiences, however, can be difficult.

“Dear God, imagine trying to explain the protocol. I mean, we don’t understand the protocol. All I know is: does it affect people in their day-to-day lives? And if it does, that’s all you really need to know,” says Eamonn.

“People say to me: ‘Why is everything where you live [about] initials? IRA, PIRA, SDLP, DU P, UDA, UDR...’ And they’re absolutely right. Everything is in initials. We understand it all; it all makes sense to us.

“In a time of crises — there’s the cost-of-living crisis, the fuel crisis — people only really care about themselves. I’m not criticising them for that.

“Do they understand why the DUP aren’t in government? Do they understand the difference between an economic deal, a Brexit deal and a unification-of-Ireland deal? They don’t, and they just think: ‘Oh, what is this all about?’

“Yes, you have to sell Northern Ireland to a general British audience. You have to.”

The GB News host mentions local presenters — Gerry Kelly, John Daly, Gerry Anderson — and how much guests from outside Northern Ireland enjoyed the area when they were due to appear on such programmes.

“Everybody loves Belfast. Everybody loves Northern Ireland. Everybody loves Game Of Thrones. Everybody loves to visit us. And it’s only each other we tend to fight with; we don’t fight with anybody else. Everybody loves us and loves what we do,” he says.

“But that stretch of water makes life more difficult and more distant. We understand that, we understand intrinsically what goes on, but nobody else understands that we are a bigger, interrelated community.

“When I say community, I don’t necessarily mean a combined community. I mean a fractious community sometimes. We all understand each other; whatever your religion, whatever your political outlook is, you can live side by side with each other. The Shankill is beside the Falls. It’s all interlocked, it’s all territorial. But we understand it. We understand the shorthand. We understand the language.

“I started this by saying the Good Friday Agreement is an emotional thing to me. People talk about Christmas as the big Christian date on the calendar. It’s not: Easter is the biggest Christian date on the calendar.

“And this agreement… Life was breathed into this agreement at Easter as Christ rose from the dead. I just think that’s incredibly symbolic. And Northern Ireland, I would like to think, arose from its lowest point after that and hasn’t gone back.”

Evidently emotional throughout our conversation, Eamonn mentions a recent Belfast-based news report on GB News which was filmed with the City Hall in the background.

“It came back to me [in the studio] and I was just grinning. My co-presenter said to me, ‘Why are you grinning?’ I said, ‘Because I’m so proud of my city and I’m so proud of where I came from’,” he says, his voice thick with feeling.

“I do think I’m a very privileged position. There’s not a day goes by that I don’t want to be in Belfast. I want to be in Belfast. If I could do my work in Belfast, I would do my work in Belfast.

“And I will come back full time when I retire. I feel very, very at home [in Belfast] and I’m very invested in who we are and where we’re going and the opportunities for the next generation.”