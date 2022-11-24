Eamon Ryan’s bid to reduce dependence on cars is ‘pipe-dream’ that ignores the reality of family life, motor industry chief claims

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s latest drive to reduce our dependence on cars is a ‘pipe-dream’ that ignores the reality of family life, a senior motor industry chief claims.

New government plans, expected soon, aim to reduce car usage and emissions by, among other things, increasing public transport and encouraging more cycling and walking.

Previous targets for electric vehicle (EV) ownership are also likely to be slashed – from nearly a million at one stage - to the latest new low of an estimated 650,000.

And there are fears that grants to incentivise EV buying may be reduced in tandem with lower EV projections.

If the reduction in targets becomes part of the new scenario then it represents a major u-turn by the government on several fronts, according to influential Nissan Ireland chief, James McCarthy.

He says Mr Ryan, in particular, is living a ‘pipe-dream’ if he believes lower emissions will be achieved by lessening dependence on cars by substituting encouragement to use public transport, walk or cycle.



Mr McCarthy is adamant that having 1m EVs on the road by 2030 is absolutely feasible and bemoans the fact that the government no longer believes in its own ability to achieve that target.

He calls instead for an extension of EV incentives to bolster buyer confidence and make electric cars more affordable.

That would increase numbers of emission-free EVs and reduce the level of harmful gases from internal combustion vehicles.

On expected measures in the imminent Climate Action Plan to increase public transport and drive down car usage, Mr McCarthy says it is a “pipe-dream that ignores the reality of family life in Ireland”.

“A car is a necessity for families living in suburban and rural settings.”

The reality is that there will be more cars on the road here as the population expands and the age profile of drivers widens, he says.

“Our priority must be to ensure that these cars are cleaner, electrified vehicles.”

He urged the government not to abandon its targets while warning that changes to the EV grant scheme would “trigger a dramatic slump in sales”.

He is convinced we are on track to achieve the original target of 1m EVs by 2030.

“Now is not the time to be writing a new Climate Action Plan on EV adoption or to be phasing out the grants that are incentivising thousands of motorists to make the switch to zero emissions driving.”

He wants the government to invest heavily in developing the much-criticised EV charging infrastructure as the most effective means of reducing transport CO2 emissions.

EV sales are up 86pc on last year with 15,000 motorists switching to electric driving so far this year.

“This trajectory proves that we can achieve the target of one million EVs by 2030 and there is no rational reason to abandon it,” Mr McCarthy claims.

He admits that EVs are becoming more expensive - and that’s why the €5,000 grant for them is so important as it incentivises buyers to choose an EV over an internal combustion engine.

“Any move to reduce or phase it out will trigger a dramatic slump in EV sales.”

He questions why Mr Ryan is proposing another u-turn on EVs plans at a time when other countries are setting higher targets because they see them as key to reducing harmful emissions.

“Ireland and Norway both started in 2010 with the same ambition of having 230,000 EVs on their roads by 2020. Ireland got to 14,500 EVs while Norway hit 500,000.

“Our target was reduced to 50,000 in 2014 and to 20,000 by 2016, and we still couldn’t hit that.

“In 2019 the government announced an ambitious but achievable target of 1m EV’s by 2030 which now looks set to be cut to 650,000 before Christmas. The moving target is undermining public confidence in Ireland’s EV strategy.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “Passenger cars account for over half of all land transport emissions in Ireland, and a rapid transition of our passenger vehicle fleet to zero-emission alternatives is an integral mitigation measure, and remains a key change that is required to meet our legally-binding emissions targets.”



“CAP21 set out an ambitious target to have 845,000 passenger EVs, along with 95,000 low emission vans, on our roads by 2030. This target is indicative of the scale of the transformation that is needed to comply with our sectoral emissions ceilings.

“However, while a rapid electrification of our existing vehicle fleet is both necessary and essential, alone it is insufficient. The move to a zero emissions fleet is just one part of a more fundamental and ongoing change that is required across the entire transport sector, and it is clear that we cannot expect to rely on technological solutions alone to solve our emissions problems.”

“As was highlighted in a recent OECD study, “Redesigning Ireland’s Transport for Net Zero”, commissioned by the Climate Change Advisory Council - a perceived over-reliance on electric vehicles to meet emissions reduction targets risks locking in further high levels of car-dependency and car-centric systems. The OECD report also considered the Irish transport system through a “well-being lens”, finding that the existing Irish transport system fosters growing car use and increased greenhouse emissions by design – and therefore, can diminish public wellbeing.”



“This report recommends that our EV strategy be embedded within a wider framework focused on increasing ‘sustainable accessibility’, citing the reallocation of road space for sustainable modes, the mainstreaming of on-demand shared services, and communication strategies that question engrained mind-sets around car-use as ‘highly transformative’ mitigation measures.



“The Department's inputs to the forthcoming Climate Action Plan, which is still under development, are strongly informed by these recommendations, also strongly reflect the vision that Government has set out in our National Sustainable Mobility Policy (SMP), which will inform and guide the work of the SMP Leadership Group and recently announced 'Pathfinder Programme'.



“Crucially, while a reframing of our EV targets is under consideration - this is by no means a reduction of our climate ambition. The scale of our emissions challenge does not allow us to reduce the level of our ambition across any single decarbonisation pathway – including our EV strategy.



“In this context, a proposed reframing of our existing 845,000 private EV target as an expected 30pc-share of the total car fleet by 2030, is to better embed it within our wider sustainable mobility policy, where our EV strategy may also benefit from supporting actions taken to reduce our high-levels of overall car dependency.”