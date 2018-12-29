Dwyer fears State will delay murder appeal

Killer Graham Dwyer admitted to fellow inmates he is concerned a possible State appeal against his High Court privacy victory could delay his murder appeal until as late as 2020.

The revelation came as one Midlands Prison source indicated that while Dwyer was "jubilant" in the wake of his High Court ruling, he has now cautioned fellow inmates against congratulating him over any imminent release.

"A few said that this would be his last Christmas behind bars," the prison source said.

"They clearly meant it as wishing him well for Christmas and that he could be free for Christmas 2019 if he wins his upcoming appeal.

"But [Dwyer] was having none of it - and has been saying that if the State appeals against the High Court privacy decision it could further delay his own appeal." Dwyer, described as "a model inmate", socialises within a small group of inmates in the Laois prison where he plays cards, talks about their legal appeals and chats about films.

The Cork-born architect was "jubilant" in the days after he won his High Court challenge to the State's use of mobile phone data during his high-profile 2015 murder trial.

The judgment has been seen as a major boost to Dwyer's pending appeal against his conviction for the murder of Dublin childcare worker Elaine O'Hara - but legal experts warned not to interpret it as a guarantee he will eventually win that appeal.

The architect, of Kerrymount Close, Foxrock, Dublin, was convicted of murdering Ms O'Hara (36) on August 22, 2012. The skeletal remains of his victim were found on Killakee Mountain, Rathfarnham, Dublin, on September 13, 2013.

