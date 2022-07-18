Dwindling attendance at mass and pandemic have turned financial challenge into crisis for Catholic Church

Long before the Covid pandemic, parishes across Ireland were grappling with the emptying of pews in the wake of the clerical and institutional abuse scandals.

This was compounded by an increasingly secular society and the departure of many disaffected women from Catholicism’s ranks.

One of the major ramifications of smaller congregations was smaller weekly collections and a smaller number of donations via parish envelopes.

With the onset of the pandemic, long church closures saw parish coffers emptied with no weekly parish collections. What had been a financial challenge turned into a crisis.

Alarm bells are now sounding over dwindling contributions with bishops, parish finance committees and parish priests concerned at the prospect of parishes running out of money.

As Co Mayo priest Fr Brendan Hoban has noted, when the pandemic struck, some parishes were in the middle of expensive refurbishments.

They are now left with huge debts and very little incoming finance to meet them.

Parishes depend completely on the generosity of parishioners.

According to Fr Hoban, while a significant percentage of parishioners, both attendees and non-attendees at mass, generally contributed “little or nothing to the upkeep of parishes”, enough parishioners contributed to keep most parishes in reasonably robust health.

“Now we are in a different space: less income, same need,” Fr Hoban stressed.

Many church-going elderly parishioners still have not returned to in-person Mass.

The virus is still circulating and so they are at risk. Unfortunately for the church, this cohort was often the most generous.

The reality is that only a small percentage of the usual contributions parishes rely on are arriving into parish accounts.

One argument wheeled out is that the Vatican should sell off some its treasures to bail out parishes.

But contrary to what some believe, Catholicism does not micromanage everything from Rome.

The church is run in a decentralised structure that allows parishes, through parish finance committees, to make local financial decisions covering outlays such as insurance and heating, etc.

The 2020 financial report for the Archdiocese of Dublin states: “The assets and liabilities of a parish belong to the parish, not to the bishop or the parishes collectively.”

On the matter of selling off the church’s riches, the Archdiocese of Dublin recently auctioned items belonging to the former seminary and ancillary buildings in Clonliffe. The money raised went to help Ukrainian refugees.

“There is no big fund out there to pay for parishes that no longer have sufficient funds to pay their bills,” Dublin parish priest Fr Aquinas Duffy told me last year.

The Covid-19 crisis brought to the fore many of the issues facing the church, such as a declining and ageing clergy, decreasing attendances at mass and declining income.

Tough decisions need to be made in parishes across the Irish church’s 26 dioceses.

But the challenges are not just being felt by Catholic parishes in Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Church of Ireland’s United Dioceses of Dublin & Glendalough told the Irish Independent: “The ongoing effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have no doubt resulted in reduced parish incomes.”

The diocese is working with parishes that are experiencing difficulties. Parishes have introduced online donation facilities and fundraising events to replace income from traditional fetes and fairs which had to be cancelled, including sponsored walks, swims and organ-playing marathons.

Imam Dr Umar al-Qadri, chair of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, who founded the Clonee Mosque and the Al-Mustafa Islamic Cultural Centre Ireland said mosques and Islamic centres were affected in much the same way as churches and other places of worship by the lockdowns.

“Not only were our doors closed, meaning physical donations reduced, but also many in our community suffered financially as a result of the repeated lockdowns, meaning they had less to give even when we spread appeals by text message or social media,” he explained.

The exception were those mosques and Islamic centres which receive funding from governments and institutions in the Middle East. Their finances were largely unaffected by the pandemic.