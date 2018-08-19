Mild and humid conditions this weekend are set to continue for a number of days before cloud breaks bringing the first glimpse of fresher autumn weather later this week.

Dust off the woollies...Temperatures to drop as autumn weather makes an appearance

The tail-end of Storm Ernesto which brought heavy downpours overnight has passed but the warm and heavy air will remain until Tuesday.

From Wednesday however conditions will break and temperatures will start to fall bringing a fresher feel to the air.

“On Wednesday a front is coming down from the north west which should be clear through late on Wednesday afternoon,” forecaster Aoife Murray told Independent.ie.

This will bring “fresher conditions with more sunshine” which looks like it will extend into the weekend.

Temperatures over the past 48 hours have peaked around 24C in parts of the East this weekend but will drop to as low as 14C in some areas from the middle of the week.

In the meantime, cloud will persist with patches of rain for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to hover around 20C for many parts.

Online Editors