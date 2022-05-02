DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson rejects poll predictions of Sinn Féin election win

THE UK government must “take decisive action” on the North’s special EU trade status before the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) can go back into the Belfast power-sharing government.

That was the strong message from DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson ahead of Thursday’s assembly elections in the North. The DUP leader brushed aside weekend opinion poll showings suggesting Sinn Féin will become the first nationalist party to be the biggest at Stormont and lay a symbolic claim to the post of first minister.

There is intense speculation that the DUP would refuse to re-join power sharing under a Sinn Féin leader, but Mr Donaldson insisted he is looking forward to leading the DUP into a new Stormont government – provided the so-called EU Brexit Protocol is dealt with by London.

The DUP leader said he was hopeful that after the assembly elections the UK Government will take "decisive action to deal with the issues around the protocol".

Read More

The London government has already pledged to undo protocol legislation requiring checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea into the North and this pledge may again be reiterated in the Queen’s Speech at the opening of a new parliament session on May 10.

Mr Donaldson said that "will enable us then to get the Executive properly functioning again".

In an interview with the Press Association news agency ahead of polling day, Mr Donaldson said he will be available straight after the election to sit down with the other parties to agree a programme for government and a budget. The Belfast executive was not able to fully function in February when DUP first minister, Paul Givan, resigned in protest over the EU protocol.

Unionists object to the post-Brexit trading arrangements with additional checks on goods arriving from Great Britain creating “a border in the Irish Sea”. Mr Donaldson argued that people recognise the DUP's actions have been "measured and proportionate".

"We haven't collapsed Stormont, the ministers in the departments remain in place, the Assembly was able to continue legislating right up to the election," he said.

"But we just couldn't continue pretending that everything was OK, it isn't, and the protocol is harming our economy, it is undermining political stability in Northern Ireland, it has changed our constitutional status as part of the United Kingdom and we can't ignore these things, so we wanted to bring this to a head.

"I want to lead the DUP into an Executive but we need to address the issues around the protocol.

"This needs to be resolved, it needs to be resolved now and that's my focus immediately after the election, alongside talking to other parties about a programme for government and the budget."

A weekend opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph suggested that Sinn Féin may make history when votes are counted by becoming the first Irish nationalist or republican party to become the biggest at Stormont.

This would entitle Sinn Féin to nominate a first minister for the first time. But Mr Donaldson emphasised he believes the DUP will win the election, and is targeting gains in West Belfast and Fermanagh South Tyrone. While he has previously refused to commit to nominate a deputy first minister to serve with a Sinn Féin first minister, he insisted his party can work with them.

"I think that, at least on the unionist side, people recognise the importance of having a unionist first minister," he said.

"That's not to say we can't work with Sinn Féin and the other parties in the Executive, we have done that and will continue to do that, but in the end I think most political parties enter an election to win and the DUP has entered this election to win."

Mr Donaldson also defended his attendance at anti-protocol rallies. Political rivals have expressed concern at the rallies "raising the temperature", but he said "genuine concerns people have" must be listened to.

"I think it's very important that we provide leadership, and I am not prepared to join in the silencing of voices, voices that might be difficult to hear but nevertheless must be heard," he said.

"If people want to protest lawfully and peacefully then that is their democratic right and I will uphold that right.

"I think leadership is about standing up and talking to and listening to people, even people you may disagree with.

"Throughout my political career I have found myself sharing platforms with people, and I may not always agree with everything that they say, they will probably not agree with everything that I say but we have to listen to each other.

"We have to listen to the genuine concerns that people have, and I want to ensure that where there is opposition to the protocol, where people want to protest, that we provide a platform to enable them to do so peacefully and lawfully, and I think that is the way forward in respect of opposition to the protocol."

Meanwhile, after a bruising 2021 when former DUP leader Arlene Foster resigned before her successor Edwin Poots also quit, Mr Donaldson said under his leadership the party is "much more united now".

He said he has canvassed for Mr Poots, who moved to the constituency of South Belfast following the sudden death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, adding he is very pleased with the reception his colleague is getting.

While traditionally the DUP had been strongly associated with the Free Presbyterian Church, Mr Donaldson said the party is a "very broad church" and "very representative of the wider unionist community".

"Of course, its core values remain, but it is also a party that I think has ideas and a vision for Northern Ireland that we have outlined in our five point plan that I think is attracting a lot of support, right across the community," he said.

"People recognise in this election that it is a clear choice between the leadership of the DUP and our five-point plan to fix the NHS, to improve our education system, to create jobs for our young people, to support working families and struggling households with the cost of living and to remove the Irish Sea border, and of course, Sinn Féin 's divisive border poll plan.

"It's a clear choice, and I think the DUP is on course to win this election."