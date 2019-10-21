DUP's Arlene Foster describes block on abortion legislation as a 'shameful day' for Northern Ireland

DUP leader Arlene Foster described the introduction of new abortion legislation in Northern Ireland as a "shameful day".

Mrs Foster was speaking as the first meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2017 descended into farce with parties walking out of the chamber one by one.

The meeting lasted just 51 minutes as DUP MLAs argued with Speaker Robin Newton over assembly procedure.

An attempt by DUP MLAs to push through a Defence of the Unborn Child bill was blocked by the Speaker who said that legal advice told him Assembly business could not proceed without the election of a new Speaker and deputies on a cross-community basis.

Mrs Foster said it was "not the end of the matter" and her party would be exploring options to repeal the new legislation.

The sitting was attended by MLAs from the DUP, UUP and SDLP, alongside TUV leader Jim Allister and Independent unionist Claire Sugden.

Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party did not attend, branding the recall of the Assembly a "stunt".

DUP MLA Paul Givan said he had been advised by Attorney General John Larkin that standing orders could be suspended to push through the legislation intended to block the abortion reform.

However his party colleague and Speaker, Robin Newton, said his legal advice was that business could not proceed without the election of a Speaker.

Mr Newton said a further sitting of the Assembly would be required to consider the bill and highlighted that the suspension of standing orders required cross-community support.

Arlene Foster (centre left) with DUP MLA's in Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Despite being asked repeatedly by DUP MLAs and party leader Mrs Foster to share his legal advice and meet the Attorney General Mr Newton refused to do so.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that his party would not be supporting the election of a Speaker and said the way the DUP were using the Assembly risked wrecking the Good Friday Agreement.

TUV leader Jim Allister said it was a "tragedy" that the SDLP claimed to be a pro-life party but would not elect a Speaker to help stop abortion reform.

Mr Eastwood said that the Assembly could have been restored at any point in the past 1,000 days. He then led the SDLP's MLAs out of the chamber.

Following the SDLP's decison to depart Mr Givan said they had "thwarted" the election of a Speaker.

He said that he deeply regretted the Speaker's decision not to share his legal advice and that the public would fail to understand the decision of parties who did not turn up to the meeting.

Mr Givan said as there was no hope of appointing a Speaker the DUP would be leaving the chamber. The party departed 47 minutes into the sitting.

Before departing Mrs Foster said she was "terribly sad" about the situation.

She said that Northern Ireland would have "the most liberal abortion laws anywhere in Europe", but vowed that he party would "take every legal option available to us".

"We will do everything in our conscience to protect the lives of the unborn," the DUP leader said.

Mr Allister said that in Northern Ireland the safest place for an unborn child was no longer in its mothers womb.

UUP leader Robin Swann questioned if the Stormont institutions were worth saving following the meeting.

He called on the Secretary of State to call intensive five party talks.

Mr Swann also confirmed that a petition from UUP MLA Doug Beattie to recall the Assembly on Tuesday had gained the 30 signatures necessary, but said his party were withdrawing it after what they had witnessed on Monday.

The meeting was adjourned by Mr Newton after parties failed to nominate a new Speaker or any deputies.

