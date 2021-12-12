| 9.7°C Dublin

DUP taking a political view of how the North should tackle Covid

Tomorrow the DUP will line up to vote down policies they supported two months ago

Former DUP health minister Jim Wells is not vaccinated. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Expand
Rodney Edwards

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan will tomorrow line up with his Democratic Unionist colleagues in Stormont, to oppose a Covid-related policy that he himself publicly listed less than two months ago.

The plan, which contains the signatures of the First and Deputy First Minister, lays out options for measures the Executive agreed it could take this winter “to slow the spread of the virus” if the pandemic was to deteriorate.

