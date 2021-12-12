DUP taking a political view of how the North should tackle Covid

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan will tomorrow line up with his Democratic Unionist colleagues in Stormont, to oppose a Covid-related policy that he himself publicly listed less than two months ago.

The plan, which contains the signatures of the First and Deputy First Minister, lays out options for measures the Executive agreed it could take this winter “to slow the spread of the virus” if the pandemic was to deteriorate.

It included the potential for Northern Ireland to deploy Covid status certification “in higher risk settings” — yet in the Assembly tomorrow Givan and the Democratic Unionist Party will reject the Executive-backed proposal, describing it as a “step too far”.

Givan and his colleagues claim vaccine passports are “discriminatory” and at a recent Executive meeting asked Health Minister Robin Swann if a risk and equality assessment had been carried out.

The autumn/winter plan states that if case numbers rise sharply or hospital pressures become unsustainable, it would legislate for certification “if considered appropriate and necessary”. But since its publication the new variant Omicron has emerged — three cases discovered last week — and hospital occupancy as of Friday was at 105pc.

The plan also includes the retention of a legal requirement for face coverings in public indoor settings, as pointed out by Givan to MLAs weeks before three DUP MPs voted against reintroducing them in England.

Read More

It follows more than a year of mixed messaging from Stormont’s largest party. Many have accused its MLAs and MPs of undermining the public response.

In August last year, DUP East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson tweeted a photo of himself saying “you can’t eat ice cream when you’re muzzled”.

Wilson has spoken out against mask-wearing, saying it “will decrease footfall on our high streets” and claiming there is “no proof they would stop the spread of the virus” — despite his party leader Jeffrey Donaldson and the First Minister advocating masks and vaccination as part of Stormont’s Covid message.

Wilson was pictured not wearing any mask on the London Underground and also in an airport. In January this year, he was pictured in Portrush after returning from Westminster when the guidance was that he needed to isolate, claiming he was not subject to the rule — as his travel was for essential purposes.

Then in April, he said the public had been “terrorised into following Covid-19 rules” and three months later described Swann as “Dr Doom”.

On vaccine passports, Wilson said the proposal would be an “unacceptable step towards unwarranted state control of people’s personal lives”.

Before the vote on mandatory face coverings, he tweeted: “Ding dong merrily on high will be replaced this Christmas by ping-dong miserably we sigh. I will vote against new restrictions in Parliament today.”

Providing no evidence to back up his claim, Wilson added: “They are not proportionate to deal with the spread of the mild Omicron variant.”

In October 2020, DUP minister Edwin Poots said cases of Covid-19 were more prevalent in “nationalist areas”, citing the furore over the Bobby Storey funeral. He did not provide any evidence to back up his claim either.

In the same month, Poots expressed “grave reservations” about new restrictions being introduced by the Executive, describing lockdown as “unsustainable”, and then in an email the following month he criticised the Department of Health’s approach to the pandemic.

In November 2020, the DUP used a veto to block the extension of Covid restrictions, while MLAs grew increasingly hostile to regulations.

Then in December last year, DUP councillor John Carson claimed the vaccine, made entirely from synthetic material and no biological element, contained “stem cells and tissue from aborted babies”. This is incorrect. The Department of Health since confirmed that none of the Covid vaccines being provided — Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca — contain foetal cells.

DUP MLA and former health minister Jim Wells is not vaccinated, wrongly claiming in an interview with the Sunday Independent that the three vaccinations available here “have links to the abortion industry”.

SI: You know that is wrong and the Department of Health has said so.

JW: They are wrong. We have never alleged the vaccine contains the cell of aborted children; we are alleging they are tested on the cells of aborted children. I don’t believe that I should benefit from any product that has any link to the abortion industry.

SI: Is it not your duty, in the middle of a pandemic, to protect yourself, your family and everyone around you, by taking a vaccination?

JW: No. There are vaccines available in the rest of Europe which have no links. As soon as those are made available, I will be first at the door.

SI: You wear a mask, yet some of your colleagues disagree with mask-wearing. What is going on in the DUP?

JW: I wear a mask all the time. It keeps people aware we have a crisis, and you are less likely to be boned in Tesco about someone’s leaky drain. Had I been at Westminster I would have voted in favour.

SI: So were Sammy Wilson, Ian Paisley and Paul Givan wrong to vote against?

JW: I am not going to be drawn into the trap of criticising my MPs.

SI: So you’re for masks, you understand why there are restrictions, yet you oppose vaccine passports. Why?

JW: They don’t work, they create a two-tier population. I feel it is fundamentally wrong, I think it is taking us down a slippery slope. I will be voting against this.

SI: And yet you will be aware that it is exactly these types of utterances that are feeding into the anti-vax movement and stirring things up.

JW: I think we need to be careful, because there are some very strange theories running rampant. I never went out of the way to tell people that I wasn’t vaccinated.

SI: You are in the party of government. Surely there has to some sort of united voice? There isn’t one coming from the DUP.

JW: No, there’s not, because people come at this on different moral perspectives.

SI: If this is passed in the Assembly on Monday, will you accept the vaccine passport?

JW: No, I won’t go anywhere where they’ll need one. I just won’t go. If you saw my social life, it’s nil — I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t chase after women. I will go to the drive-through, rather than to the cafe.

Later this week Jim Wells will lead a delegation of church leaders to ask health officials when Northern Ireland will receive what he calls an “ethical vaccine”.

In June of this year, North Antrim MP Ian Paisley joined singer Van Morrison on stage at Belfast’s Europa Hotel and chanted, “Robin Swann is dangerous,” following the Ulster Unionist’s decision not to permit concerts by the singer to go ahead, in line with restrictions at the time.

Among the most vocal DUP member on vaccine passports is MLA Paul Frew, who describes the plan as “horrendous” and also criticised Swann during a recent sitting of the Assembly.

While he says he is “not anti-vax”, Frew reiterated on social media that he was “totally opposed to government coercion and discrimination”.

“Forcing and/or coercing anyone to take a vaccine either through mandate, discrimination or job requirement is wrong. It’s always been wrong, always will be,” he tweeted.

However, vaccine mandates were in place before Covid and are a requirement of many jobs and for school entrance in several jurisdictions.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said the attitude of some DUP members throughout the pandemic “has been a disgrace”. “They have actively undermined the public health message at every opportunity,” he said.