DUP MLA leading a delegation of clergy to call for an alternative Covid-19 vaccination

Democratic Unionist MLA Jim Wells, who is refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine, claiming it has “links to the abortion industry”, will this week lead a delegation of clergy to Stormont to ask health officials to find an “ethnical alternative”.

The former health minister will meet deputy chief medical officer Naresh Chada alongside leaders from the Methodist, Independent Methodist, Baptist and Free Presbyterian churches in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

During the meeting at Castle Buildings, Mr Wells says he will “implore” the department to find alternative Covid-19 vaccinations like Covaxin and Sinopharm.

Back in December, DUP councillor John Carson claimed the vaccine, made entirely from synthetic material and no biological element, contained “stemcells and tissue from aborted babies”.

However, as confirmed by the Department of Health, none oftheCovid-19 vaccines being provided — Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca — contain foetal cells.

“We have never alleged the vaccine contains the cells of aborted children,”Mr Wells told the Sunday Independent. “We are alleging they are tested on the cells of aborted children.”

Asked if this week’s meeting would alleviate his concerns, Mr Wells said: “There will be no alleviation of the concerns, because what we are saying is a scientific fact.

“There are vaccines available in the rest of Europe which have no links. We will be asking when we can get supplies of this vaccine in Northern Ireland.

“If I lived in Hungary or Serbia, I wouldn’t be having this discussion — because those vaccines are readily available there.”

First Minister Paul Givan will tomorrow line up with his DUP colleagues in Stormont to oppose a policy that less than two months ag ohe himself publicly listed as a Covid-19 related contingency option for winter.

The plan, which is signed by the First and Deputy First Minister, lays out options for measures the Executive agreed it could take “to slow the spread of the virus” should the pandemic deteriorate.

It included the potential to deploy Covid status certification “in higher risk settings” — yet in the Assembly tomorrow Givan and the DUP will reject the Executive-backed proposal, describing it as a “step too far”.

The autumn/winter plan states that if case numbers rise sharply or if hospital pressures become unsustainable, it would legislate for certification “if considered appropriate and necessary”.

But since its publication the new variant Omicron has emerged — with three cases discovered last week — and hospital occupancy as of Friday was at 105pc.

Among the most vocal politician on vaccine passports is DUP MLA Paul Frew.

He believes vaccine passports “will cause deep resentment in the community, increase distrust and hesitancy”.

While he has insisted that he is “not anti-vax”, Mr Frew has posted messages on social media saying that he was “totally opposed to government coercion and discrimination”.

It follows more than a year of mixed messaging from Stormont’s largest party, with many accusing the party’s MLAs and MPs of confusing the public and undermining the response to the virus.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said the attitude of some DUP members throughout the pandemic “has been a disgrace”, adding that “they have actively undermined the public health message at every opportunity”.



