DUP MLA leading a delegation of clergy to call for an alternative Covid-19 vaccination

Rodney Edwards

Democratic Unionist MLA Jim Wells, who is refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine, claiming it has “links to the abortion industry”, will this week lead a delegation of clergy to Stormont to ask health officials to find an “ethnical alternative”.

The former health minister will meet deputy chief medical officer Naresh Chada alongside leaders from the Methodist, Independent Methodist, Baptist and Free Presbyterian churches in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

