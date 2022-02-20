DUP at war with itself over protocol as Tory source reveals friction

Theresa May was left “frustrated” by the Democratic Unionist Party’s failure to understand the changing demographics in Northern Ireland, warning them in 2019 not to antagonise nationalists over Brexit or face “threatening the Union”.

Senior sources say the former prime minister repeatedly reminded then DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds about the diminishing unionist vote but was ignored — leading her to privately accuse the party of having a “lack of strategic thinking”.

It is understood when the DUP held the balance of power at Westminster after the 2017 election May was also left having to deal with a “split” between its MPs and MLAs.

Mrs May was also concerned Mrs Foster had become wounded by the RHI crisis and was weakened as a leader who was also not taking on board the diminishing unionist vote.

Two former members of Mrs May’s government, speaking to the Sunday Independent on the condition of anonymity, have revealed how the DUP also kept one eye on the views of loyalists in Belfast when discussing Brexit at Number 10 — and the other on the tensions within its parliamentary and assembly teams.

“The DUP instinct was to circle the wagons, appeal to the tribal vote, maximise the vote by saying if you don’t vote for us, the Union is in peril. That is diminishing effectiveness given the underlining demographics and that left Theresa frustrated,” said one source.

While loyalists were “not a consideration” during most of Mrs May’s government, her former colleague said there was “always an awareness that the DUP would always have an eye on loyalist opinion”.

“These guys are potentially dangerous; there needed to be a process for them to feel they are being listened to it,” he said.

But it was a visit to nationalist community groups in Northern Ireland that cemented Mrs May’s view: the DUP needed to take into account feelings in nationalist areas.

“During that visit, Theresa was told by nationalists how they could live their lives and identify as Irish, although be living in Northern Ireland. The jurisdictional boundary made no difference to how they would live their lives or think about themselves because the Border had no practical impact on day-to-day life,” he said.

She was warned if “‘anything interrupts that seamlessness then we start to think our Irishness is being threatened and at that point, we will think let’s go for a Border poll to try and change things’”.

It was a point Mrs May kept coming back to during her meetings with the DUP leadership. “Theresa was particularly frustrated by their [the DUP’s] inability or refusal to recognise the impact that the demographic change was having on politics in Northern Ireland.

“She would say what she was trying to do was to strengthen and protect the Union and her fear was that any kind of North-South physical structure was going to undermine support for the Union from the unaligned and the moderate nationalists who are going to need to support the Union if it is going to continue.”

Across Whitehall, it was becoming more and more evident the demographics in Northern Ireland were changing — particularly when unionists lost the majority for the first time at Stormont.

That, according to the former member of Mrs May’s team, “crystallised a sense that the Union now depended upon unionists being able to persuade sufficient numbers of people who were either moderate nationalists or unaligned”.

“What I have not seen from the DUP even since is a real sense of how you maintain and solidify support for the Union in a Northern Ireland where unionists are not the majority and where they are not on any forecast I have seen going to re-establish a majority.”

Initially, it appeared the DUP would be “in the market for a discussion” on Mrs May’s Brexit proposals, specifically on how far would they could go on accepting some additional regularity barriers between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. But then the RHI “cash for ash” controversy erupted in 2017 and Sinn Féin brought down Stormont in response.

“When the RHI scandal exploded it massively weakened Arlene’s leadership and authority within the DUP and at the same time made the DUP’s position in unionist politics more unstable,” Mrs May’s team member said.

“The impression we in the government got in the DUP leadership was: ‘We must toughen up the line on Brexit negotiations because we can’t fight all these battles at once.’”

Another “abiding feature” dealing with Mrs Foster’s DUP “was a certain tension between the party at Stormont and at Westminster”.

“The DUP at Westminster, Sammy Wilson in particular, were more hardline, whereas the DUP at Stormont were having to make relationships on the island work. The DUP at Westminster were less bothered about Stormont even then.”

It was noted by Number 10 Mr Wilson had been “cultivated by the ERG (European Research Group)” — the group of hard-line Tory Brexiteers — while Jeffrey Donaldson was seen by Mrs May’s government as a “canny, political player” was the “easiest to get on with”.

“The ERG made a big effort to cultivate the DUP and build alliances and make promises to them and that had an impact.”

Number 10 observed a “split” not just between the DUP MPs and MLAs, but its Westminster team when the party rejected the latest proposals by Mrs May.

“There was a time in early 2018 when we thought a compromise might be possible. But there was a split in the DUP; we believed their paramilitary party at Westminster was divided on whether to give us the benefit of the doubt. Its MPs at the time — Emma Little-Pengelly, Gavin Robinson — were willing to make a bargain with the UK government.

“They were outvoted within the DUP parliamentary party by a majority and the DUP never splits in public, it will always move together or not at all.”

However, a DUP source said the “categorisation is not accurate and while there was genuine engagement including by Emma and Gavin, it was only to interrogate the detail of what was being proposed. When that was clear that was discussed in the group and there was unanimous agreement to reject.”

Mrs May’s government had made a number of “sweeteners” to the DUP in return for supporting the backstop, including Stormont representatives taking a number of the UK’s seats on the various implementation committees “and the UK government would agree not to add any new item of legislation into the scope of the protocol and the backstop unless Stormont had approved it”.

At this point, there were “ups and downs” in the relationship between the UK government and Dublin and having no back channel between senior politicians created problems.

Friction between the DUP and Dublin became worse; the unionists and some in Westminster could not accept the Irish government’s “influential position” with Brussels.

Behind the scenes, Number 10 also learned the Irish government had been “lobbying the [European] Commission and Paris for a softening of the line of the future relationship negotiations and looking for compromises”.

A second former member of Mrs May’s Cabinet team, described Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as just wanting “a pound of flesh — relationships got so fractious that in December 2017, Leo wouldn’t even talk to Theresa. He wouldn’t take her calls for three days.”

The former government minister believes it is probable Sinn Féin will become the biggest party in May’s election but is “uncertain” as to how Number 10 and the DUP might respond.

With British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fighting for political survival, Westminster sources say he is “looking for anything to cement his support in the right of the party” — and that could include caving in to DUP demands and triggering Article 16 “within weeks”.

But as one of Mr Johnson’s colleagues put it: “The other wing of the party will get pretty angry if he is seen to be playing ducks and drakes with the political process in Northern Ireland.”

Last Friday night, DUP MP Wilson was jeered at and booed by loyalists at a rally in Markethill, Co Armagh, organised in opposition to the protocol — the Brexit clause that sparked his party quitting the Executive. He was called a “traitor” by some of those in attendance with one shouting: “Go back to Sinn Féin.”

Yesterday Mr Wilson criticised the media for reporting “unionist disunity” and then went on to hit out at those in loyalism who “seem intent on manufacturing disunity where none exists”.

“This only serves the purposes of our political opponents who want to portray unionist opposition to the protocol as dysfunctional and divided,” he stated.